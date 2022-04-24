John M. Merriam, 1942-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John M. Merriam 80, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 18, 2022 at his home in Springfield, Vt. He was born Feb. 13, 1942 in Springfield, the son of John H. and Ellen (Kelley) Merriam. He graduated from Windsor High School class of 1960. John served in the Army National Guard.

On Jan. 11, 1964, he married Judy Lucuis in Springfield, Vt.

John worked with Miller Construction as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 52 years. He drove truck for St. Pierre for two years, delivered parts for Advance Auto Parts, and was currently working part-time with Miller Construction.

He enjoyed camping and working in his yard, bowling league for many years, and traveling to Pennsylvania to visit family. He enjoyed being Papa to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Judy of Springfield, Sons Michael Merriam (Cheryl) of Pennsylvania, and Bruce Merriam of Springfield; two sisters, Elizabeth and Judy of Florida; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his son, Shawn Merriam, and also by nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to David’s House, 461 Mt. Support Rdl, Lebanon, NH 03766, or at www.Davids-house.org

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.