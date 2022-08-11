John Jasinski, 1975-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John Jasinski, 47, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. after a long and hard battle with cancer.

He was born on April 22, 1975 in Springfield, Vt. to Michael and Carol (Seale) Jasinski. He attended and graduated from Springfield High School in 1994.

John started working at Jake’s South Street Market, and later became the store manager for the Park Street Market, which he later purchased and named it Jasinski’s Park Street Market. He was known for his meat cutting skills and his amazing array of meats; especially his signature polish kielbasa. He won awards for his sausage stuffed mushroom caps.

From the closure of his store, John spent his remaining years working as a meat cutter at Shaw’s. He always had a smile on his face, and was eager to help customers.

John loved food, whether it was making it for himself or his family. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, comic books, and coin collecting. John had a very kind heart, was good, generous, and always willing to help others when asked. He also enjoyed playing shuffleboard, and chess.

He is survived by his girlfriend of over ten years, Allison O’Connor, his children; John Jasinski Jr. and Cadence Jasinski, who he loved more than anything. His parents, Michael and Carol Jasinski; his siblings, James Jasinski and his wife Michelle, Brian Jasinski and his wife Amanda, Mary Ann Jasinski, and Michael Jasinski Jr. and his wife Daryl. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt.

A celebration of John’s Life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Springfield, Vt. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, starting at 1 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.