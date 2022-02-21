Joan H. Slaght, 1950-2022

PUTNEY, Vt. – Joan H. Slaght, 71, of Putney, Vt. passed away at home on Jan. 25, 2022. She was born Sept. 11, 1950, the daughter of Leon and Estelle (Parrott) Lynch.

For many years, Joan worked for Holmes & Allen Brothers in Westminster, Vt. and became very well known for her daycare. She had a love for crafting, visiting the senior center, and the library enjoying everyone’s company.

Joan was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Theodore Slaght, Sr., and her parents and her brother Dan Lynch. She is survived by son Theodore Slaght, Jr., daughter Lauri Foster, and four sisters – Barbara, Sharon, Colleen, and Carrie. Joan also leaves behind two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being made at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT.