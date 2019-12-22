Jim Condos announces  qualified 2020 presidential primary candidates

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced the list of candidates who have qualified to appear on the ballot for the 2020 Presidential Primary Elections. In order to appear on the ballot candidates must file a petition, signed by 1,000 registered Vermont voters, with the Vermont Secretary of State.

“With the March 3 Presidential Primary elections and Town Meeting Day right around the corner, I want to encourage every Vermont voter to make sure that they are registered and ready to vote on or before Election Day,” said Secretary Condos.

The list of qualifying candidates who have filed to appear on the ballot for the March 3 Presidential Primary Elections can be found on the Secretary of State’s website. Candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 to file. The listing has been finalized, with the exception of one candidate who has been granted supplementary time as per state statute.

Eligible Vermont voters can register any day, including on Election Day, and may register www.olvr.sec.state.vt.us, by mail, or in person at their municipal clerk’s office during regular business hours. Vermont residents who are 17 years old who will turn 18 on or before the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election, who meet the other voter eligibility requirements, are eligible to register and to vote in the March 3 Presidential Primary elections.

Vermont voters can check their registration status, update their voter registration information, view their polling place, and request an early or absentee ballot at www.mvp.sec.state.vt.us. Early voting in Vermont starts no later than 45 days before Election Day.

Secretary Condos also issued the following words of caution for the upcoming elections: “In the age of increasing disinformation and misinformation on social media, I want to remind Vermont voters to look to official sources for election information. As our foreign adversaries seek to divide us using social media disinformation campaigns designed to spread chaos and create tension, remember that our elections are the very core of our democracy, and that your vote is your voice!”