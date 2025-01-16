Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Camp Scholarship accepting applications

WALPOLE, N.H. – Does your child have interest in farms or gardening? Promote their curiosity and send them to a local farm camp this summer.

The Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship connects young people with agriculture and the natural world around them. This scholarship aims to inspire the next generation of local farmers and food supporters by giving regional children the opportunity to experience sustainable farming firsthand, and watch their efforts bear fruit.

This scholarship program is intended for local youth who otherwise would not be able to participate in a farm summer camp program.

Scholarship-eligible programs include select farm camps and after school programs at Stonewall Farm, Orchard Hill, Kroka Expeditions, UMass Farm Academies, and memberships to NOFA-NH. Scholarships cover the full program cost unless otherwise noted.

The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) is now accepting applications and donations to the Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Camp Scholarship. Applications are due by March 31.

To learn more about participating programs, view application materials, or donate to the scholarship fund, visit our website at www.cheshireconservation.org/jps-scholarship.

Donations to the scholarship fund are accepted year-round. This program would not be possible without the funding support of the You Have Our Trust Fund of Fidelity Charitable. Matching donations provided by the Cheshire County Farm Bureau, Keene Elm City Rotary Club, Keene Lions Club, and the generosity of community members.

If you would like to make a donation to support future funding of the scholarship, please do so at the website above.

Donations to the fund may also be made by mail. Checks can be made payable to “CCCD,” and addressed to 11 Industrial Park Drive, Walpole, NH 03608. Please include “JPS Farm Camp Scholarship” in the memo line. Contributions of any amount are greatly appreciated and make a difference.

Interested applicants may also request a printed copy of the application by contacting the Cheshire County Conservation District at 603-904-3011 or info@cheshireconservation.org.

During his lifetime, Jeff Smith was an enthusiastic supporter of sustainability and local agriculture. He firmly believed in the connection of all living things, and stressed the importance of working in harmony with the systems of the universe.

Seeing himself as a “steward” instead of an “owner” of the land, he felt the earth was entrusted to us for safekeeping during our lifetimes, to be passed along intact to future generations. With an eager and vibrant sense of life, his every activity was geared towards improving the lives of others and the environment through giving freely of his time and efforts.

To keep that vision alive, the Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship Program was created in August 2009. The program’s purpose is to send children to an area farm camp to discover the inherent rewards that come from cultivating with one’s hands and heart.