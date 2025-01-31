Jeff Mobus speaks to Springfield Rotary Club

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield town manager Jeff Mobus talked about the proposed 2025-2026 town budget at the recent Springfield Rotary Club meeting, held at the SAPCC Workforce Development & Training Center. The budget proposes an increase of 5.34%. This is due in part to rising employee compensation costs, fire department needs, and public works demands.

If a proposed 1% local option sales tax on rooms and meals is passed, then the increase could be 4.57%. The town is also looking at ways to reduce the tax rate by increasing the Grand List. To learn more, visit www.springfieldvt.gov/index.asp. Mobus is also a board member of the Springfield Rotary Club.