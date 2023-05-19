Jean M. Ostrowski, 1926-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Jean M. Ostrowski passed away on May 15, 2023, at the Springfield Hospital.

Jean Marie Gay was born on Dec. 18, 1926, the third child in a family of eight children from Gageville, Vt. Jean was the daughter of R.L. Gay Sr. and Marguerite Harrington Gay. In 1961, she married Edward Stanley Ostrowski, of North Walpole, N.H., where they resided with Edward’s dad John Bartholemew Ostrowski. In 1963, Jean gave birth to John “Jack” Ostrowski in Bellows Falls, Vt. Her family included Jack and Lisa Ostrowski and their daughter Jenna Maria, Matthew Blanchard and son Joshua, Cristina Ostrowski and son Ryan Ostrowski, and granddaughter Siena Marie Ostrowski

She is also survived by brothers Robert Gay II and Richard Gay from Gageville, Vt., and sister-in-law Janice Gay. Jean was predeceased by her sisters Nancy (John) Sullivan of Gageville, Vt.; Anne (John) Curtin of Pheonix, Ariz.; Helen (Jim) Hurley of N.Y.; Gloria (Chuck) Quinn of Essex; and her brother Gilbert Gay. Jean had the joyful blessing of several nieces and nephews.

Jean graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1944, and went to work for Gay’s Express, HP Hood Company of Bellows Falls, and worked with her brothers at Gay’s Fuel Service for over 25 years as their first secretary. She enjoyed her work there.

Jean loved to keep up her large garden with Edward and his dad Bartholemew Ostrowski, as well as cook for her family at their home in North Walpole, N.H. Jean prepared many meals of venison, fresh trout, asparagus, homegrown vegetables, and pies. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her family.

Calling hours were on Wednesday, May 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. A Mass of Christian burial was held on Thursday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, N.H. Burial followed at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Drewsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.