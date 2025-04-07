Jason A. Colburn, 1973-2025

LUDLOW, Vt. – Jason A. Colburn passed away on April 1, 2025, with his mother by his side. Jason was born in Springfield, Vt., on Nov. 5, 1973, to his mother Nancy Corliss (Guica) and father Fay Colburn. He spent his early years with his mom, in Cavendish, Vt., alongside his brother Jeremy and sister Melissa, later moving to Ludlow, living with his father and younger sister Brittany, and attending Black River High School.

Jason was very proud to have been raised as part of a very large extended family, with his father being one of 20, and his mother one of eight children. He was fortunate to grow up spending time with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, at his grandparents’ camp on Lake Champlain, and swimming and fishing at many spots in Cavendish and Ludlow, with his brother Jeremy most often by his side. He loved family dinners, barbecues, holiday and birthday celebrations, and the annual family gathering at Spofford Lake, and was known to brag of his mother’s home cooking. Jason loved listening to Waylon Jennings, and we know he would like the idea of being remembered when you hear Waylon.

Most recently, Jason suffered with lyme disease and other conditions that led to a period of declining health and terminal illness. He was cared for by his mother and by close friends in his final days, passing away at home in accordance with his wishes. Jason is survived by his mother Nancy; father Fay and his wife Marsha; sister Melissa and her husband Scott; brother Jeremy and his partner Wanda; sister Brittany and her husband Frances; nieces and nephews Brandon, Andrea, Charles, Elianna, Noah, and Laney; and extended family members.

The family will hold visiting hours for friends and family to honor Jason at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., on Saturday, April 12, from 3-5 p.m.