January Elks BFUHS Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) is pleased to announce that Delaney Stoodley has been named the January Elks Student of the Month. Delaney, a sophomore, is the daughter of Ryan and Karen Stoodley, of Westminster.

A dedicated and engaged student, Stoodley consistently goes above and beyond in her academic pursuits. She actively seeks feedback to improve her work, participates thoughtfully in class discussions, and is always prepared to contribute. Her willingness to assist classmates and her commitment to learning set her apart as a leader among her peers.

Beyond the classroom, Stoodley brings a positive, team-oriented attitude to every group and activity she joins. She exemplifies strong critical thinking skills, tackling challenges independently before offering assistance to others. Known for her kindness, she is often the first to lend a helping hand, share words of encouragement, or offer a supportive smile.

Delaney has served as a dedicated class officer for the Class of 2027 for two years, as well as on the BFUHS Student Council, bringing enthusiasm and fresh ideas to student government. She is also an active participant in athletics, demonstrating teamwork and perseverance on and off the field.

Her dedication extends beyond BFUHS into the community, where she serves as a role model and mentor. She has volunteered as a coach for the community youth field hockey program, assisted at the Rockingham Recreational Center summer camp, and contributed to the Pee Wee football program.

BFUHS and the Elks are proud to recognize Stoodley for her outstanding contributions to both her school and community. She is truly deserving of this honor, and we congratulate her on being named the January Elks Student of the Month.