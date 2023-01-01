January digital literacy classes at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is pleased to offer four more digital literacy classes in January. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 802-885-3108 or by visiting bit.ly/3hiMjZr.

“Email Tips and Tricks” will be held at the library on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. Create or use an existing Gmail account, learn how to perform basic email functions like sending, receiving and replying to an email, recognize and deal with spam, organize and delete emails, and search for messages. This class will be taught by students from RVTC’s Information Technology Class.

“Cybersecurity for Businesses” will be held at Black River Innovation Campus at 60 Park St. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from noon – 2 p.m. Join Jason Black, Program Manager at the Black River Innovation Campus, who will show you how to protect your business from cyber-attacks and other malicious actions. Jason is a technology and digital communications professional with two decades of higher education and non-profit experience in team leadership, digital storytelling and Web communications, information technology and systems/product development, and collegiate training and instruction. A light lunch and refreshments will be provided.

“File Management” will be held at the library on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. Learn how to find electronic files quickly and easily by creating folders, organizing files into folders, and managing content.

“Computer Maintenance” will be held at the library on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. Participants will learn how to maintain the hardware of their computers. It will also focus on how to keep the computer running fast and safely by protecting them from out-of-date programs, and unnecessary files/programs.

Funding for the digital literacy classes and associated equipment has been provided by AT&T and the Public Library Association. Additional funding has been provided by Friends of Springfield Town Library and ByWater Solutions.