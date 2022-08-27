James Mitchell, 1947-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – James “Jim” Mitchell, 75, of Hyde Street, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Jim was born in Grafton on Sept. 30, 1947, the son of Helen Stark. He lived at St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington for a time, came home, attended schools in the Grafton area, and then attended the seminary. He was an altar boy for many years in his youth. Jim then moved to Boston, where he was owner and operator of a successful nightclub. Jim would often return to work for Cooper Ambulance service and LeFevre Ambulance service in Bellows Falls. He loved to help people in need. During this time, he enjoyed traveling to many countries. He was very proud of meeting Pope John Paul II, John F. Kennedy, and often talked of his encounters. Jim eventually came back to the Bellows Falls area where he worked for Golden Cross Ambulance until he retired. Jim had a knack for stirring the pot and liked to be in “the know.” He had many friends and acquaintances. Jim loved animals, especially his dog Sandy, and enjoyed watching Yukon and Taylor.

Jim is survived by his good friend, Tony James and family, and many acquaintances. He is predeceased by his mother, Helen, stepbrother, John Stark, his dear uncle, Frank Kamorowski – who raised him – and cousin, Joan Berstein.

There was a graveside service on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Houghtonville Cemetery, with the Reverend Noyes presiding. Services are in the care of Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.

We would like to thank the many companions, caregivers, and medical staff that helped Jim along his journey of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to a humane society of choice.