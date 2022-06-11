James McCarty, 2022

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – He was quirky, funny, imaginative, and a gentle giant. Many of you have seen his artwork dangling in the trees outside of his house, always rather whimsical, sometimes just plain unusual, but always unique. He actually sold a few, but never cared about making money, just reveled in the process of creating something from his imagination. Few knew the man inside the old ramshackle house, as he was a private yet kind and friendly man. But now the chimes have stopped.

We are devastated to announce the passing of James “Jimbo” McCarty, 68, of North Walpole, N.H. James left us on May 30, 2022, after suffering a fatal heart attack. James (or “Jimbo,” “Jimmy,” or “UJ,” as he preferred friends and family to call him) was born in Philadelphia, Pa., lived in his mom’s hometown of Hillsville, Va. for three to four years, and moved with his family to Vermont when he was 11, and at one point as a young adult, made his way to Indiana to stay with his “ride or die” friends. He attended Brattleboro Union High School, and despite an IQ in the stratosphere, preferred to work odd jobs in carpentry, roofing, restaurants, and auto repair. He loved working with his hands, especially if he could tinker with motors, appliances, or machinery, but was disabled his entire life with a rare genetic skin disease that limited the time he could put pressure on his hands and feet, so staying in any one profession for too long would cripple him for weeks on end.

The older he got, the less manual labor his condition could tolerate, so he retired early and began indulging his artistic side. He was particularly good working with leather, but he could create art, accessories, decorations, and handmade jewelry out of anything –beads, soda caps, toy parts, glass, chains – the list was endless. And so started his Avant-garde hanging mobiles.

James was the only beloved son of the late Ada McCarty Pencek. Jimmy is survived by his two heartbroken sisters, Roxanne Vincelette McCarty and Patricia McCarty, as well as a brother-in-law, Fernand Vincelette, all of Rutland, Vt. He is also survived by two nieces and three nephews (his “wrasslin’” buddies who all called him “UJ,” or “Uncle Jimmy”) and he loved playing with them when they were younger. His “wrasslin’” buddies were; Erin Heavens and her husband Jim Heavens, Adam Emmons, Chantale Sheloski and her husband Andy. James Norton and his wife Lisa, and Justin Norton and his wife Jessica. In addition, he leaves behind four grand-nephews and two grand-nieces who also mourn his passing. And with much love he leaves behind a dear and beloved friend of 44 years, Kimisue Dodge Wallace and her husband Gary, along with their beautiful family, whom he always considered his “second family.”

There will be no visiting hours and no public funeral.

A private memorial service will be held for the family.

All arrangements through Fenton & Hennessy Funeral Services in Bellows Falls, VT 05101

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W. Swanzey Rd., Swanzey, NH 03446, or online at www.Monadnockhumanesociety.org.

Jimmy loved animals and had two cats no one in the family could take, so, with a heavy heart, we had to surrender them to this shelter. So in remembrance of Jimmy and his love for his cats, please consider a donation here.