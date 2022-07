READING, Vt. – James A. Fisher, Jr., age 68, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Bailey’s Mills Bed & Breakfast, 1347 Bailey’s Mill Rd., Reading, Vt., with a BBQ to follow. Knight Funeral Home of Windsor, Vt. is entrusted with arrangements.