James Daniels, 1958-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – James “Jack-Jimmy-Jim” Daniels passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at DHMC, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jim was born on Nov. 4, 1958, to Melville and Joan Daniels, of Chester, Vt. He was the cherished youngest sibling to sisters Joyce, Irene, and Audrey. The girls, who had lost their infant brother two years earlier, were overjoyed to welcome him, and often fought over who got to carry him. Family life was filled with adventure, with summers spent camping in various locations, from Florida to Nova Scotia. Jim’s father, a skilled carpenter, began teaching him the trade at an early age. Jim also developed a deep love for music, learning to play the trumpet at the age of 8, and marching in parades with the Proctorsville Community Drum Corps. Growing up on a small farm, he became familiar with hard work, from barn chores and feeding animals, to assisting with the family’s maple syrup business. Jim’s early years were full of adventure and fun with family and friends alike.

Jack and Diane (Whiteley) were married on Aug. 23, 1980, and spent 45 years building a beautiful life together. As the song says, they were two American kids doing the best they could. They raised three children and countless pets in their Springfield home, where travel and family vacations became cherished traditions. Aruba, Mexico, Florida, North Carolina, Maine, and Maidstone Lake were among their most memorable destinations. Family game nights, often lasting well into the evening, were a highlight. The family competition – usually cards or dice – always left everyone breathless from laughter. We can take comfort in knowing that Jack is with Drew, teaching him how to open at dice.

As a grandfather, Jack’s pride was unmistakable. He was a constant presence at his grandkids’ basketball, football, soccer, and track events, as well as school plays and concerts. He also enjoyed doing “cool” things with them – racing RC cars, building train sets, going on Harley rides, and even brushing their hair. Family was everything to Jack, and his love for them was always evident.

Jack’s work ethic began early, learning patience, hard work, and attention to detail while working for his uncle Bill. He later became a mechanic at Benny’s Sunoco in Chester, where he refined his skills and patience even further. Jack then spent many years at Ben & Jerry’s in North Springfield, working alongside lifelong friends and family. After the company closed, he found his final job at the Southern State Correctional Facility, working as a maintenance mechanic for the Vermont Department of Building and General Services. He dedicated 17 years to that role before retiring in 2021. During his time at the facility, he was known for “mentoring” younger staff – standing over their shoulders to show them how to do something, then eventually taking over to do it himself. Jack took great pride in his work and never cut corners, always going above and beyond to ensure that every task was done right, no matter how much extra effort it took.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Audrey, and many close family members and friends. He is survived by his wife and partner Diane; son Elijah (Tessa) Daniels; daughters Amy (Barney) Poole and Brittany Daniels; grandchildren Matthew Martel, Sydney Poole, Penelope and Sawyer Daniels, and Aylin Huntley; sisters Irene (Roland) Saulnier and Joyce Daniels; surrogate Gabrielle (Connor) Shanks; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours will be held at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., on Saturday, May 3, from 5-7 p.m. To honor Jim’s memory, a celebration will take place at the Chester Legion, on Sunday, May 4, from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center in Jim’s name.