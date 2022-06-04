James Barry, 1943-2022 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – James Richard “Jim” Barry, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Washington, Ga. on May 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on Feb. 7, 1943, in Bellows Falls, Vt. where he attended St. Charles parochial school as a child and later Bellows Falls High School. It was during high school that he met his future wife, Randee Marx, whom he married in 1965. Jim was a star athlete and excelled in sports while in high school. As quarterback for his high school football team, he led the Bellows Falls Terriers to many victories over the years. On track and field, he also excelled at javelin, pole vault, and shot put.

Hearing the call to serve his country, Jim enlisted for four years in the United States Marine Corps where he earned the rank of Sargent (E-5) and served 13 months in Vietnam as a Forward Observer. Upon returning to the United States, Jim enrolled in Keene State College in Keene, N.H. where he earned a degree in Education. He taught middle school history in Norwalk, Conn. before a major career change opportunity took him and his family south to Georgia in 1973.

After moving to Georgia, Jim held several careers that ranged from managing a farm to production manager for a textile plant. But it was education, and the need to work with children, that brought him full circle. Jim returned to class and earned his master’s in education from the University of Georgia, upon which he taught Special Education in the Wilkes County, Ga. school system and finally, the Taliaferro County, Ga. school system. He became a role model and father figure to many children in the area that needed a strong male figure in their lives

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and loved being outside, especially at his favorite locale, his beloved “Mossy Acres,” a 26-acre property that includes his log cabin and lake. It was here that he could hunt, fish, jump in the lake, go for a walk, wade in the creek, or just have fun watching his grandkids play outside. He was also known for his dry sense of humor, a wit that could often catch people off guard and leave them puzzled or have them doubling over in laughter.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, John Barry, and mother, Pauline Longley Barry. He is survived by his wife, Randee Marx Barry of Washington, Ga.; his sons: Michael Barry of Alexandria, Va. (husband Peter Strzyzewski) and Chris Barry of Marietta, Ga. (wife Jeannie Sabin Barry); his daughter, Alison Sapp of Atlanta, Ga. (husband Richard Sapp); his six grandchildren: Marley Sapp West (husband Spenser West), Dorie Sapp, Patrick Barry, Kevin Barry, Rosemary Sapp, and Hampton Sapp; one great-grandson, Spenser West Jr.; his sister, Judy Bowen of The Villages, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

While Jim loved the great outdoors, he was not a fan of Georgia’s summertime heat and humidity! As a result, a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held in the autumn of 2022 at his beloved Mossy Acres in Crawfordville, Ga. – the exact day and time to be announced at a later date.

The Barry family would also like to express a heartfelt thank you to Bristol Hospice, especially Tiffany Evans and Jessica Lunsford RN., who’s gentle touch and caring demeanor provided significant comfort to Jim and his family.

If so desired, Jim’s family asks all to consider a donation, in his name, to “Smile Train,” a nonprofit charity that held a very special meaning for him: www.smiletrain.org.

