Isabella Stoodley, BFUHS Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Isabella “Izzy” Stoodley has been named the September Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Izzy, a sophomore, is the daughter of Ryan and Karen Stoodley of Westminster, Vt.

Izzy works hard in her classes and sets high expectations for herself. Detailed orientated, she is engaged in class, attentive, and always eager and willing to participate in group activities and class discussions. She is a dedicated student who attends school eager to learn.

Always positive, Izzy strives to do her best. She advocates for others who may be struggling, and is often the first to offer an encouraging word to someone who might be feeling down. A good role model for others, she appropriately takes initiative in situations to assist others. Izzy is friendly and always willing to brighten someone’s day with her huge smile.

Izzy has been a valued member of the BFUHS field hockey, softball, and basketball teams, and has served on the Student Council. She has also served as the Secretary for the Class of 2025 for two years.

Not only dedicated to her academics and extracurricular activities, but Izzy is clearly dedicated to the BFUHS community as she has already logged 169 hours of community service. Some of her volunteer hours include helping with the Youth Field Hockey program, Terrier Hall of Fame dinners, the Rockingham Recreation Summer Camps, and the Easter Egg Hunts.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Izzy represent us as Student of the Month. Congratulation, Izzy.