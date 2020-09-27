Is your apartment ready for winter?

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Windham Windsor Housing Trust has two grant funding opportunities for apartment repair. The Holt Fund awarded $300,000 to the Housing Trust to run the Rockingham Rental Rehabilitation Program. This three-year program is designed to help property owners improve the quality of their rental homes by providing dry, ventilated, lead-safe, and well-maintained apartments to keep residents warm, safe, and healthy.

These funds are available for property owners to easily access today. An overview for this program is at www.homemattershere.org/windham-windsor-housing-trust-awarded-300000-for-rockingham-rental-rehabilitation-program.

In addition, the state of Vermont is funding apartment repairs for up to $30,000 per unit through the Rehousing Recovery Program. The funds are part of the Covid-19 relief package and will be available only to the end of the year. For more information, go to www.homemattershere.org/vt-state-rental-rehab-program.

If you are a tenant, please inform your landlord. If you are a landlord, we look forward to helping you improve your property and the health, comfort, and safety of the people who live there.

For information on both of these programs, contact Jeremy Paquette at the Windham Windsor Housing Trust at jpaquette@homemattershere.org.