Is it time for a better career?

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m., Springfield Town Library will be presenting a webinar program on affordable resources for people interested in changing careers. Kathy Stoughton, an independent educator, will share her experiences about using several of the new free and more affordable education options. Topics will include ideas for good careers that need people, what free or affordable resources are available to help people qualify for those careers, and how to get started with them. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2YWK9Xr.

Registrants will receive a link to the Zoom event 24 hours before it starts.

Kathy Stoughton is an independent math and science educator who has spent over 10,000 hours working one-on-one with students of many ages. She has worked with hundreds of students and their families. Many of her students have saved tens of thousands of dollars on the costs of college and other higher education. She has a B.A. from Dartmouth College, an M.Ed. from SNHU, and a certificate in educational technology from MITx. She is the author of several books for parents and students, which can be found on her website, www.EmpoweringLearners.com.

For more information, contact either Tracey Craft at the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108 or Kathy Stoughton at kscoaching@empoweringlearners.com.