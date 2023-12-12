BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Local and national artists and poets respond to the word “Nocturne” with paintings, poetry, etchings, film, artists’ books, drawings, photogravures, and photographs, in an invitational art exhibition at Art Around Books, 5 Canal Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.

“In seeing and saying how dark or moonlit a ‘Nocturne’ is, we are depending on a multiplicity of voices to highlight this ‘mood of making,’” says gallery director and curator Bill Kelly. “These personal, purposeful voices are the beginning of how we might understand a performer’s, a poet’s, an engraver’s, or painter’s movements as form to help us all hear, see, and perhaps feel the meanings intended by the work. We leave each night and each life in our own ways. This exhibition represents a fragment of the possibilities of what and why art is needed in a time of so much white noise.”

The opening reception for this exhibition will be held on Dec. 21, from 6-8 p.m. There will be a screening of the film “Beyond the Blue,” by Thomas Downs, at 6:30 p.m., and a poetry reading and discussion with the participants at 7 p.m.

Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and by chance or appointment. This exhibition will be on view through March 19, 2024.

Visual artists included in this exhibition are Jinane Abbadi, Gretchen Abendschein, Eric Aho, Gerry Biron, Michele Burgess, Candace Chaite, Brian Cohen, Andy Cross, Thomas Downs, Liz Hawkes deNiord, Harold Faye, Elizabeth Gemperlein, Chelsea Herman, Michael Johnson, Bill Kelly, Eric Lindbloom, Harry Mattison, Nelle Martin, Mare Martin, Lynne Merchant, Rachel Portesi, James Renner, F. Sansone, David Schirm, Paul Taylor, Vaune Trachtman, and Jenny Yoshida Park.

Poets and writers included are Susan Narucki, Carolyn Forché, Doug Anderson, Matthew Burgess, Peter Everwine, Bill Kelly, and Chard deNiord.

Art Around Books is an unconventional gallery and idea space featuring fine press artists’ books, drawings, paintings, and prints for sale by international, national, and local artists. Housed in the same setting is an eclectic bookstore, which specializes in used and rare poetry, art, philosophy, literary fiction, and first editions. For more information call 802-869-4948 or 619-200-1326, email artistsbooks@brightonpress.net, or visit www.artaroundbooks.com.