Introducing Vermont’s new Governor’s School

REGION – A Vermont Governor’s School is being launched by the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont in summer 2020.

Designed to provide academic or artistic alongside leadership training for advanced high school learners, Governor’s Schools exist in more than 20 other states. Vermont has had its own nonprofit iteration, the Governor’s Institutes, for 38 years. In that time, GIV Institutes have let more than 10,000 students representing every Vermont community shape better futures by diving deep into the topics they care about, such as arts, technology and design, science, math and engineering, but the new Governor’s School will be the first to add a formal experiential leadership piece alongside each students’ chosen area of study.

GIV Executive Director Karen Taylor Mitchell explains, “Last year, a statewide survey of rural community leaders including youth leaders revealed a pressing unmet need for youth leadership development. With GIV’s statewide reach and accessibility, it was logical for GIV to step in and help fill that void.”

“We are delighted that renowned leader and role model Hal Colston has stepped aboard to direct the Institute,” continued Taylor Mitchell. Harold “Hal” Colston, a Vermont legislator, Winooski City Council member, and serial social and educational entrepreneur, will lead the eight-day session and help author the leadership curriculum.

“The Governor’s Institutes provide unique enrichment activities outside of regular school, which is important for our kids,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “This new Governor’s School will fill a specific need for our rural communities, offering greater opportunity for Vermont students to learn critical leadership skills.”

GIV partners throughout the state with colleges and professional experts to help students envision themselves in potential futures and careers. Students who are currently in ninth, 10th, or 11th grade can apply now at www.giv.org for summer 2020. Like all Governor’s Institutes, tuition is sliding scale and designed to be affordable for all Vermonters. For more information, contact 802-865-4448 or apply@giv.org.