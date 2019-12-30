Impending ash tree crisis discussed at Ludlow Rotary Club meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – At its recent luncheon meeting, the Ludlow Rotary Club listened to Barbara Schlutz, Forest Health program manager for the Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation, discuss the looming crisis created by the emerald ash borer as it impacted the ash trees of Vermont and the better part of the nation, in general.

Schlutz emphasized the need for every community not yet infected by the EAB to prepare for its onset throughout the state. She noted that the EAB was first detected in the Barre area in 2018. Since that date, it has spread to nine more regions of the state, the latest being detected in Londonderry.

In her presentation, she described the initial spread of the EAB in the Detroit, Mich. area in 2002. Since that date, it has spread to 35 states plus five Canadian provinces. The principle means of its spread has been by firewood since the EAB itself is unable to travel great distances.

In response to questions by LRC members, she indicated that the bulk of the effort to deal with this crisis would fall on individual towns. In this context, private property owners will be faced with the need to decide how to deal with the problem on their property and bear the cost of it. Individual towns would be responsible for ash trees on publicly owned property as well as publicly managed right-of-ways.

Rotarian Ralph Pace indicated that a local group had been organized to help both towns and private property owners in dealing with the EAB. The group, the Regional EAB Resource Committee, will initially concentrate on conducting an inventory of ash trees in town-owned properties and ROWs.