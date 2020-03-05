Identifying animals in the wild

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – A winter landscape is not only beautiful but also offers an excellent opportunity to identify wild animals that have been in the area. Identifying animals by their tracks can be easy, but it is also deceptively tricky. On Monday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m., Rick Ladue from the Equinox Preservation Trust will discuss how to identify animals in the wild at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections. There is no charge to attend this lecture, but space is limited so call 802-824-4343 to make a reservation.

The Equinox Preserve covers 914 acres of forestlands on the eastern slopes of Mount Equinox in Manchester. There are 11 miles of marked and maintained trails, which is managed by the Equinox Preservation Trust.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based, nonprofit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out our website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org. The Meeting Place is located in the Mountain Marketplace, next to the Londonderry Post Office.