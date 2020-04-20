How to mail and ship without leaving the safety of your home

REGION – You don’t have to go to the Post Office to use many postal products and services. In fact, most simple tasks can be done from the convenience and safety of your home with or without a computer.

Like purchasing stamps. Using your computer, you can go to the Postal Store on www.usps.com and select different stamp denominations. USPS will deliver them right to your home.

No computer? No problem! Ask your local Post Office or carrier to bring you a Stamps by Mail order form, complete it, and put it in your mailbox with a check.

What if you need to send a package? You can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, or other package supplies at www.usps.com. Again, USPS will deliver items to your address. And at www.usps.com, using Click-N-Ship, you can print a mailing label with the appropriate postage right from your computer.

Need that package picked-up? Go to www.usps.com and schedule a free carrier pick-up. In your request, let your local Post Office know where they can find the package or packages and the carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers your mail.

USPS postal employees are working around the clock to ensure you get your important letters and packages. Skip the trip to the Post Office by ordering stamps, package supplies, and printing package postage from your home. We’ll pick up your packages too. It’s the most effective type of social distancing around!

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.