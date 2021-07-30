LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Fanny Holt Ames & Edna Louise Holt Fund has awarded a generous three-year grant to Neighborhood Connections supporting the agency’s transportation initiative. Beginning this fall, the nonprofit social services agency, located in Londonderry, Vt., will offer rides in a wheelchair-accessible van to folks in our service area for whom transportation has been a barrier. Door-to-door services include trips to medical appointments, the grocery store, pharmacy, social and recreational outings, and more.

Kathryn Pederson, a licensed mental health clinician and holder of a commercial driver’s license, has joined the agency as transportation program manager.

Neighborhood Connections serves neighbors in the towns and villages of Andover, Bondville, Chester, Jamaica, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Weston, Windham, and Winhall. Visit the website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.