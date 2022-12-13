Holiday Services

ASCUTNEY, Vt.

Ascutney Union Church, 5243 Route 5

On Dec. 24, we will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

LUDLOW, Vt.

Ludlow Baptist Church, on the Green, 99 Main St.

Join the Ludlow Baptist Church for a Christmas Cantata and candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. There will be a performance of “Light of the World, A Musical Worshipping the Christ of Christmas.” For more information, go to www.LudlowBaptist.org.

United Church of Ludlow (UCC and Methodist), 48 Pleasant St.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols 5:30 p.m. Christmas Day Service Celebrating the Birth of Christ in Carols and Stories 10 a.m. Whoever you are and wherever you are in your life and faith journey, you are welcome here! Handicap parking and access available, for information call 802-228-4211.

CHESTER, Vt.

First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St., RT 103, in Chester’s Stone Village.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. there will be a Christmas candlelight service of lessons and carols held at the First Universalist Parish of Chester. Refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main Street, Chester, Vt.

Sunday Dec. 18, Lessons and Carols. 3-4:30 p.m. This annual service of nine lessons and carols is based on the same service from King’s College in Cambridge, England. Come, sing along, listen to the often-told story, and prepare for the true meaning of Christmas – a celebration of Christ’s birth.

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. 7-8 p.m. Carol Sing, 8-9 p.m. First Eucharist of Christmas. This joyous, candlelight service is a most beautiful way to welcome in the celebration of Christ’s birth.

Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day. 10-11 a.m. Holy Eucharist and a quiet contemplative service.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt.

First Congregational Church, 77 Main St., Springfield.

As Christmas nears, so does the Winter Solstice, marking the shortest period of daylight in the year. The darkness may emphasize feelings of sadness for some of us. To mark this time, First Congregational Church in Springfield will again be offering a special “Longest Night” service on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in our Fellowship room.

Christmas Eve is on Saturday this year. Our service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Everyone is invited to join us as we recount the story of Christ’s birth through scripture readings, singing of carols, and candlelight. The service will be live-streamed on our Facebook page as well. The following morning, Christmas day, enjoy a service of music, scripture, and reflection on our new YouTube channel (@firstchurchspringfield4738) from the comfort of home.