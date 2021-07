ALSTEAD, N.H. – After having to cancel last year’s Holiday Bazaar, the Third Congregational Church’s Guild in Alstead, N.H., is planning to have one this year, Saturday, Nov. 13. Anyone who is interested in participating may contact either Dot Brehio at 603-445-5552 or philndot@outlook.com or Cindy Heath at 603-835-6366 or cheath310@comcast.net.