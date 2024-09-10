Historic preservation commission receives Excellence Award

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Rockingham Selectboard held their regular meeting at the historic Rockingham Meeting House (RMH), which they do once per year.

Board Chair Rick Cowan called the meeting to order, “in this magnificent structure where our predecessors met 237 years ago.”

A special meeting began at 5 p.m., where Laura Trieschmann, state historic preservation officer with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation (VDHP), presented the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission (RHPC) and coordinator Walter Wallace with the “first ever” Excellence Award. Trieschmann said VDHP has seen all the work RHPC has done over the years, “how you’ve reached out, fostered preservation, fostered education, excited people about buildings, not just rare, wonderful historic landmarks like this building, but everyday houses [and] commercial buildings.”

Trieschmann reported that the RHPC participates in the VDHP’s grant program every year, and has been awarded 16 grants, more than any other community.

Once the regular meeting commenced, town manager Scott Pickup mentioned two upcoming public meetings. The first meeting, to address public concerns regarding the Bellows Falls Riverfront Trail Extension Project, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m., in the lower theater. The second meeting, on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m., will be a public discussion of the Southern Vermont Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), looking at the next five years of economic growth in Rockingham and all of southern Vermont. More information on CEDS can be found at www.brattleborodevelopment.com/help-develop-the-strategies-that-will-shape-southern-vermonts-economic-future-ceds-public-input-sessions-announced .

Debate over the Town Plan continued, specifically with regards to the wording around zoning bylaws and other unsubstantial changes, with the board ultimately deciding to adopt most of the proposed revisions, tabling two items that will be reconsidered on Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m., prior to the start of the Tri-board Meeting.

The board voted to raise the fee for fall leaf disposal bags to $5 per roll, board member Bonnie North was appointed to the Rockingham Library Board, and a preliminary discussion was held about forming a local committee to work with the Vermont 250th Anniversary Commission. The committee would be formed by members of local museums, historical societies, the Rockingham Free Public Library, and RMH, along with a diverse group of citizens.

Additionally, Cowan mentioned that state legislators Michelle Bos-Lun, Leslie Goldman, Wendy Harrison, and Nader Hashim would attend the upcoming Tri-board Meeting. Village President Paul Obuchowski will chair that meeting, and had suggested the board submit their questions for the representatives by Sept. 10.

The selectboard will meet again on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Included on that agenda will be discussion of financials, an update from the Bellows Falls Opera House, and a confirmation of the October Depot Street Bridge presentation.