Henry H. Rounds Sr., 1938-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Henry H. Rounds Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on July 16, 2023, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born April 6, 1938, in Grafton, Vt., son of Harland and Catherine (Walsh) Rounds. He was one of 18 children. He is survived by his brother Joe Rounds, and his sisters Inez Brooks and Jean Wright. He had fond memories of growing up on the farm in Grafton, and was always willing to share his stories.

On Dec. 26, 1958, he married the love of his life Betty (Johnson).

Henry is survived by his wife of 64 years, and his children Hank and Cindy Rounds, Delilah and Dennis Haskell, Lisa and Tom Rutkowski, and Deborah and Rodney Lique.

Henry was a log home builder for many years, and was delighted to say he built over 101 homes. The proudest accomplishments of his life are his grandchildren Andrea, Adam, Nathan, Nick, Henry, Roger, Randy, Parker, and Ashley. Henry could always be seen at their sporting events, enthusiastically cheering them on. Henry is also survived by his 10 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place on Aug. 11, at 11 a.m., at the Grafton Community Church, with burial in the Burgess Cemetery. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt., www.fentonandhennessey.com.