Help keep our roads clear of snow

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The town of Londonderry is reminding homeowners and businesses to please not place snow in town roadways or plow snow over our roads. This practice creates difficulties for the Town Road Crew to effectively plow your roads and can cause serious road drainage problems that can damage roads, driveways, and nearby streams.

Furthermore, doing so is a violation of Vermont law, which states: “No person, other than an employee in the performance of his or her official duties or other person authorized by the… Selectboard… shall plow or otherwise deposit snow onto the traveled way, shoulder, or sidewalk of a… class 1, 2, or 3 town highway.”

Please play your part in helping the town clear our roads quickly and safely.