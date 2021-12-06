Help fund Meals on Wheels Programs in southeastern Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions has been selected as a beneficiary of the Shaw’s Give Back Where It Counts program for the month of December this year. Launched in April 2019, this program is good for the environment because it keeps disposable bags out of landfills. It also supports the work of nonprofits like Senior Solutions.

Here’s how you can help support our Meals on Wheels programs. Just purchase a reusable bag at the Springfield Shaw’s, and the supermarket will donate one dollar to Senior Solutions, unless otherwise directed by the gift tag you will fill out.

To learn more about Shaw’s Give Back Where It Counts program, visit www.shaws.bags4mycause.com.

For more information on volunteering for Meals on Wheels, or if you need help or have questions about this important food program, call our HelpLine at 802-885-2669 or toll-free at 1-866-673-8376. For more news about Senior Solutions, please visit our website, www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.