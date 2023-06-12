Heidi Baitz retires after 38 years at LES

LUDLOW, Vt. – Congratulations and thank you to Heidi Baitz for 38 years of teaching children at Ludlow Elementary School (LES). One of six children in “the Baitz gang,” raised in Ludlow, and a graduate of LES, Heidi followed in the footsteps of her grandfather, who was the principal of Black River High School. Heidi received her bachelors of education at St. Joseph’s College. She began her career in special education, took a year off to earn her master’s degree at University of Vermont, transitioned to teaching fifth grade, and ended her career teaching sixth grade. Along the way she earned her Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies (CAGS) at the University of Southern New Hampshire.

Heidi has given her heart and soul to hundreds of local children, and she will be missed!