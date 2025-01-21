Hearing on Claremont C&D waste disposal

CLAREMONT, N.H. – A public hearing on a proposed construction and demolition (C&D) waste dump in Claremont, N.H., will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House.

Acuity Management Inc., of Methuen, Mass., wants to bring hundreds of thousands of tons of construction and demolition (C&D) debris into Claremont, and use a small lot by Meadow Brook for a massive dump and ship operation. The property is just off Industrial Boulevard at Claremont Junction, near the intersection of River Road, Plains Road, and Maple Avenue.

Acuity wants to import approximately 3,000 tons of C&D waste into Claremont each week. Residents of Claremont and neighboring towns are rightfully concerned about a major change-of-use from an existing local recycling business, to one of the largest C&D waste depots in New Hampshire. Acuity’s proposal would increase noise, truck traffic, and pollution across the city.

Below are four reasons why Claremont must reject Acuity’s proposal.

Importing more than 150,000 tons of C&D debris into Claremont each year is simply wrong. One hundred and fifty thousand tons is approximately 100 times more C&D than what the city generates annually.

Lead is a major contaminant of concern. At least 30 tons of lead would be moved through Acuity’s proposed site annually, and potentially much more than that.

C&D management in New Hampshire is insufficiently regulated and largely privatized. This creates an incentive to import C&D from out of state.

Allowing Acuity’s plan to go forward would limit options in the future. New Hampshire and the region must move toward better management of C&D waste, with source segregation of materials at both construction and demolition sites.

Support Claremont. Tell the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to say “No” to Acuity. Your voice counts.