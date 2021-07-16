HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of seven new professionals whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Hartford, Springfield, Bellows Falls, and Brattleboro regions.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Michelle Campbell, HR training and HRIS manager in Hartford; Taryn Heom, clinician I in Brattleboro; Allison Hull, behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Jared Jackson, IT coordinator in Springfield; Trevor Olney, direct service provider community in Bellows Falls; Hannah Parker, intern in Brattleboro; and Sharon Smart, behavioral interventionist in Hartford.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s comprehensive mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham counties. Visit www.hcrs.org for more information.