HCRS welcomes new staff in January

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of eight new professionals during the month of January, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Mackenzie Dion, intern, in White River Junction; Aubrey Mullen, residential specialist, in Bellows Falls; Brieanna McKeage, community support specialist, in Hartford; Andy Ruddell, community outreach specialist, in Hartford; Janine Crosby, billing specialist, in Springfield; Miq Meserve, residential specialist, in Springfield; Jennifer Burke, registered nurse, in Bellows Falls; and Dakota Roberts, residential specialist, in Bellows Falls.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 550 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 people annually across southeastern Vermont.