HCRS welcomes new staff in February

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 10 new professionals during the month of February, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Taylor Johnson, respite provider, in White River Junction; Patricia Hanchett, team lead, in Hartford; Miranda Collins, crisis intervention specialist, in Springfield; Brandon Sheridan, community outreach specialist, in Springfield; Michael Hall, residential specialist, in Woodstock; Eric Resseguie Jr., children’s outpatient clinician, in Springfield; Sierra Cantara, direct support professional (community), in Springfield; Scott Maple, school based behavioral interventionist, in Hartford; Makenna Milbauer, residential specialist, in Bellows Falls; and Thomas Burrows, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm School.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 550 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 people annually across southeastern Vermont.