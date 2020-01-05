HCRS welcomes new Board of Directors officers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, is pleased to announce their Board of Directors has elected new officers.

Adam Pippin, assistant vice president of commercial lending at Claremont Savings Bank, has been elected Board President. Pippin has a strong financial background, having worked in banking for more than eight years. In addition to service on HCRS’ Board, Pippin is also a member of the RMA Professionals Committee, the Vermont Banking Association Committee, and the Space on Main Board of Directors. Pippin lives in White River Junction.

“Adam was a natural choice for President of our Board, as he’s served as vice president for the past year,” said George Karabakakis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, HCRS. “Our former Board President, Matthew Garcia, served us well, but he has moved on to a new position as executive director of Windsor County Mentors. We look forward to continuing to work with Matthew in his new role.”

Michelle Bos-Lun, a reentry coordinator for the Brattleboro Community Justice Center, has been elected vice president. She has extensive experience working with children, youth, and families. She is a seasonal teacher at Okemo Mountain School in Ludlow and has been very involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness since 2010. Bos-Lun lives in Westminster with her husband.

The Board’s Treasurer is Jeff Acker, owner of H.P. Roofing in White River Junction. Acker is an experienced businessman having pursued numerous entrepreneurial ventures in real estate, property management, and construction. Acker lives in Hanover, N.H.

Phil Blackburn was elected secretary. Blackburn has an extensive background in the field of communications, public relations, and development and formerly worked for Texaco and Chevron. He is also the Board President of NAMI and previously served on the Board of NAMI Greater Houston. Blackburn lives in Brattleboro with his wife.

“We are excited to work with these new officers on our Board of Directors,” said Karabakakis. “Given their respective expertise and personal experience, we’re looking forward to the knowledge and value they will bring to the leadership of our Board.”

The nonprofit agency’s Board also includes the following members: Sharon Ayer, Steve Greene, Phil Kasten, Hilde Ojibway, and Sal Zampano III, all of whom are deeply committed to the success of the agency and the people they serve.

HCRS serves more than 4,000 individuals each year through its comprehensive mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability programs.