HCRS to host free screening of “Angst” to help support our youth

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental-health agency, will host a free special screening of “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m. The online screening, being held as part of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, will be followed by an informative panel discussion led by HCRS staff.

“Angst,” a 56-minute documentary about anxiety, has sparked global conversation about anxiety through its candid interviews with youth, perspectives of experts, and tips, tricks, and strategies to help reset thinking patterns. The film also highlights how anyone can be touched by – and overcome – anxiety through a unique and revealing interview mental health advocate Michael Phelps, the most decorated athlete in Olympic history.

Part of the beauty of this film is the openness of the children and young adults featured; for some of them, the “Angst” project marks the first time they are publicly sharing their experiences with anxiety. The hope is that their candidness and bravery will inspire our community to do the same. The film is also hopeful and optimistic; Noah, a teenager featured, describes it this way: “Anxiety doesn’t define me. It’s not just a curse; it also gives me strength.”

“Everybody needs to know that anxiety disorders are real, common, and treatable instead of viewing them as a personal choice or something to be ashamed of,” said Dr. Jerry Bubrick, senior director of Anxiety Disorders Center, Child Mind Institute. “Getting help early is crucial in giving people the tools they need to feel better. We just need to start the conversation.”

“The conversation surrounding mental health really hits home for me,” said Michael Phelps. “Many people don’t understand how debilitating mental illness truly can be, and even more than that, how common it is, yet people are afraid to have serious discussions about it. I welcomed the opportunity to be a part of Angst to further the dialogue around mental health and to help people understand the impact anxiety has on our mental state and encourage people, especially kids, to ask for help.”

George Karabakakis, Ph.D., HCRS CEO, shares, “We’re pleased to be able to offer this film free to our communities as part of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week (May 2-8). It is so important to be able to support our youth when they are experiencing mental health challenges. I hope you’ll join us for this screening to learn more about how you can help.”

To sign up to watch this free film screening and receive the Zoom link, contact Mary at mmoeyken@hcrs.org or by calling 802-886-4567 ext. 2157.