HCRS selected as finalist For Red Sox Impact Award

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services has been chosen as one of the five finalists in the state of Vermont for the $10,000 Red Sox Foundation IMPACT Award. The winner will be chosen based on fan votes.

According to HCRS CEO George Karabakakis, Ph.D., “We are thrilled to have been selected as a finalist for this exciting grant program. Please take a moment to help us celebrate our impact on mental health in southeastern Vermont by voting for us at www.redsox.com/IMPACT.”

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to strain nonprofit organizations across New England, the Red Sox Foundation will not waiver from providing the sixth annual IMPACT Awards presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation. The awards provide Red Sox fans with the opportunity to nominate their favorite local nonprofit organization for the chance to win one of several grants totaling $75,000 distributed through the Red Sox Foundation.

Additionally, given the pandemic’s vast effect on mental health, the IMPACT Awards will this year focus on organizations whose mission includes raising awareness and improving the mental health outcomes of individuals in their community.

“We recognize that during this challenging time, nonprofit organizations are in need of extra support to fulfill their mission, which is why we are 100% committed to still providing the IMPACT Awards this year,” said Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser.

“Mental health has a stigma attached to it that too often prevents people from speaking up and getting the help they need. Now, with the added stressors of the COVID-19 crisis it is difficult for all of us on some level, and may be unbearable for those struggling with pre-existing mental health conditions,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “By partnering with the Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation, we hope to break the stigma associated with mental health, and to recognize those organizations that are helping to do this crucial work in their communities.”

Through the generosity of the Ruderman Family Foundation, the IMPACT Awards will provide 12 nonprofits with either a first place $10,000 grant or a second place $2,500 grant. Eligible organizations with the most online votes from fans will be the designated winners. There will be two nonprofits selected from each New England state. To be eligible, charities must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits in good standing whose work is focused on improving the outcomes for those in their community through mental health services or awareness.

Voting for the 2020 IMPACT Awards presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation takes place on www.redsox.com/IMPACT through June 22.