HCRS receives donation from Knights Of Columbus

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, received over $1,600 from the Knights of Columbus. Tom Ronning of the Knights of Columbus presented HCRS CEO, George Karabakakis, Ph.D., with the donation check.

For over 30 years, the St. Charles Chapter, Council 753, of the Knights of Columbus in Bellows Falls has donated proceeds from their “Tootsie Roll Fund” to HCRS. Their donations directly support special equipment and activities for individuals with developmental disabilities that would otherwise go unfunded. The Knights of Columbus provides an opportunity for the agency’s clients to go on fun field trips or take part in local activities. This makes a world of difference for individuals who may not otherwise have access to these special events.

According to George Karabakakis, Ph.D., HCRS CEO, “HCRS greatly values the ongoing support from the Knights of Columbus. Their generous contributions make such a difference for those we serve. To see the eyes of our clients light up when they see something new or experience an activity they’ve never tried before is priceless. We thank the Knights of Columbus for making this possible.”