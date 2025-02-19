HCRS receives $8,000 from Windsor County Board of Realtors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, is proud to announce that Windsor County Board of Realtors (WCBR) selected HCRS as a beneficiary of their 2024 golf tournament fundraiser, held on Sept. 16. The event raised funds to support local organizations, with $8,000 donated to HCRS’ Housing Contingency Fund. This fund directly helps clients and families who are facing housing instability and/or homelessness.

This generous contribution significantly strengthens HCRS’ ability to address critical housing needs across the region. The Housing Contingency Fund offers immediate, flexible support, helping people secure shelter, avoid eviction, and access essential resources during their most challenging times. Development of this fund has reduced barriers by providing support to those in need, regardless of background or circumstances.

“We are deeply grateful to Windsor County Board of Realtors for choosing HCRS as a beneficiary of this impactful event,” said George Karabakakis, CEO of HCRS. “This donation enables us to provide a vital safety net for people in need, giving them the stability and hope they deserve.”

Proceeds from the golf tournament were shared between HCRS and the Ottauquechee Health Foundation, demonstrating WCBR’s dedication to improving health and wellbeing across Vermont communities.

HCRS is deeply grateful to have been a part of this impactful initiative, and looks forward to further strengthening their Housing Contingency Fund through their own annual golf tournament, set to take place on June 20, at the beautiful Brattleboro Country Club.

For more information about the Housing Contingency Fund and HCRS’ work to support Windsor and Windham counties, visit www.hcrs.org.

Visit the WCBR website at www.windsorcountyrealtors.com.