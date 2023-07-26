HCRS Promotes Warren Sergeant to chief information officer

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the promotion of Warren Sergeant to chief information officer.

Sergeant joined HCRS over 21 years ago as a systems analyst. He was promoted to information technology manager in 2004, and then to director of I.T. in 2014, joining the agency’s senior leadership team. He has oversight responsibilities for all of HCRS’ computer systems, including maintenance, implementation, training, and development. He has grown the I.T. department to seven team members in order to fully meet the technology needs of this $51 million organization. Most recently, Sergeant led the agency’s successful conversion to the cloud-based Microsoft 365 for its 550 employees. He has also led the organization’s enhanced computer and online systems security initiative.

According to Anne Bilodeau, HCRS chief operating officer, “We are delighted to be able to recognize Warren’s significant efforts to advance HCRS’ computer systems, online security, detailed reporting, and dedicated staff support through this promotion.”

Sergeant has a master’s degree in information technology management, and bachelor’s degrees in computer science and industrial technology. He began his information technology career writing financial accounting and motor vehicle registration software. He gained further experience in the manufacturing industry, and wrote the operator interface for industrial grinders before moving into network administration.

When Sergeant is not working, he enjoys spending time with his 12-year-old son, working on projects for his home in Charlestown, and hiking in the natural beauty that is bountiful in the area.