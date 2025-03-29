HCRS named Best Place to Work in Vermont for fifth consecutive year

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental health agency, has been recognized as one of Vermont Business Magazine’s Best Places to Work in 2025 – marking its fifth consecutive year receiving this prestigious honor.

The Best Places to Work distinction is awarded based on a rigorous assessment, with anonymous staff feedback accounting for approximately 80% of the agency’s evaluation. The remaining portion is derived from a highly detailed questionnaire, completed by HCRS, which examines all aspects of the workplace including policies, benefits, organizational culture, and more.

“This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our employees,” said George Karabakakis, CEO. “At HCRS, we are deeply committed to fostering a culture where staff feel supported, valued, and empowered. Receiving this recognition for the fifth year in a row reaffirms our ongoing efforts to prioritize employee wellbeing and engagement.”

HCRS takes an innovative approach to workplace satisfaction, offering a standout benefits package designed to support employees in every aspect of their wellbeing. The nonprofit agency offers competitive salaries, generous paid time off, low-cost health plans, and a 5% retirement match that allows staff to invest in their future. More unique staff perks include stipends for winter tires, CSA farm shares, monthly chair massages, and free access to wellness apps. Through these benefits and many more, HCRS remains committed to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive.

HCRS is based out of Springfield, Vt. With more than 550 dedicated staff across more than 20 locations, they serve over 4,000 people annually throughout Windham and Windsor counties. Team members provide care not only in offices, but also in schools, homes, and the community, ensuring enhanced accessibility and support for those in need.

Vermont’s Best Places to Work program is presented by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and the Vermont State Council. To learn more, visit www.bestplacestoworkvt.com.

Interested in joining the team at one of Vermont’s Best Places to Work? Explore career opportunities at www.hcrs.org/careers.