HCRS hires quality director

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, announced that it has hired Rhett Sorensen as its director of quality assurance and compliance.

Sorensen joins the nonprofit agency with over 17 years of experience in the healthcare industry with more than 10 of those years specialized in quality assurance and compliance. Most recently, he was the director of compliance for 52 long-term care facilities and developed the quality assurance program for a home health and hospice organization.

Sorensen earned his MBA from Utah Valley University. He has also supported the Board of Directors at UCRPC, a nonprofit organization that helps African refugees to acclimate to life in the United States and learn the skills they need to be successful and independent.

In his new role, Sorensen will be responsible for the quality efforts at HCRS to include continued accreditation by The Joint Commission, a nonprofit, independent organization that provides quality certification of health care organizations, enhancing and demonstrating outcomes of HCRS services, and compliance with federal, state, local, and agency requirements, just to name a few.

Sorensen moved to Vermont from the state of Utah with his family in order to join the agency. He states, “It isn’t every day that the stars align in such a way that a person gets a chance to do what they love and do it in collaboration with such amazing people. I have never seen an organization where the people are as humble, passionate, and driven to better the lives of people in the company and community as the folks here at HCRS.”

“We are delighted to welcome Rhett to our Senior Leadership Team,” said George Karabakakis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, HCRS. “His significant knowledge and experience with quality assurance and compliance in the field of health care made him a perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to his significant contributions to our ongoing quality and compliance efforts.”