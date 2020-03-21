HCRS hires new developmental services division director

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services announced that it has hired Jessica Stehle as the new director of its developmental services division. Stehle joins the nonprofit agency with over 14 years of experience in the field of developmental services.

Most recently, she held the role of pre-employment program coordinator for the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services. Stehle earned her master’s degree in education and human development from George Washington University with a specialization in rehabilitation counseling.

Stehle states, “I am honored to have been welcomed into the HCRS community. It is exciting to be part of this team full of professionals dedicated to empowering persons with disabilities and to providing collaborative and quality services. I look forward to actively working with the individuals and families we serve, as well as with local and state partners, to continue to further opportunities for Vermonters with developmental disabilities.”

Stehle is trained in person-centered thinking and positive behavior supports. In addition to directing and overseeing pre-employment transition services in Virginia, Stehle has served in a variety of roles including direct service professional, service coordinator, rehabilitation counselor, autism specialist, and developmental disabilities employment consultant. Stehle highly values intra- and interagency collaboration and has worked extensively with state and community providers to enhance services for individuals with disabilities.

“We are delighted to welcome Jessica to our senior leadership team,” said George Karabakakis, Ph.D., HCRS. “Her significant knowledge and experience as well as her alignment with our philosophy of care and core values, made her a perfect fit.”

The agency’s Developmental Services Division, made up of approximately 85 staff members, serves more than 500 individuals with an intellectual or pervasive developmental disorder every year.