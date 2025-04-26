HCRS expands substance use services with new intensive outpatient program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS) is expanding its person-centered substance use support offerings with a new intensive outpatient program (IOP), created to offer compassionate, real-world care, rooted in harm reduction and flexibility.

This strengths-based program empowers people to explore positive change in their own way – without judgment, pressure, or a one-size-fits-all approach. Whether someone is navigating relapse prevention, building new routines, or just starting to think about making changes, the IOP is designed to provide meaningful connection, tools, and care at every step.

“We created this program because there’s no one right way to heal,” said Jaime Paterno, area manager of HCRS’ Adult Mental Health and Substance Use division. “We believe in meeting people where they are. That means support doesn’t have to be all or nothing – it can be compassionate, flexible, and tailored to each person’s path.”

The program includes a minimum of 10 weeks of care, with at least nine clinical hours per week; small group sessions and one-on-one support options; a customized matrix model based on each person or group’s needs; and a focus on wellness skills, mindfulness, coping strategies, relapse prevention, and navigating relationships during or after substance use.

Sessions are held in person at the HCRS office in Springfield, Vt. While the program accepts clients from across the region, participants must be able to travel to Springfield for services. Referrals are accepted through client’s existing HCRS providers, or people can connect directly through the HCRS Access Line.

Originally developed to support the DUI Docket Program, the IOP is now open to all qualifying adults seeking substance use support.

The program is led by a team of compassionate HCRS staff members, including Jaime Paterno, area manager; adult mental health and substance use, Alena Pardoe, case manager III; recently AAP-certified, Ingrid Sell, clinician II; Jess Weiner, clinician I; and a new clinician joining the Springfield office, with additional support from HCRS’ larger clinical team.

“Our goal is simple,” said Paterno. “To support everyone who needs it, when they need it. We’re here for people in crisis, people who are unsure, people who are ready, and people who are just beginning to think about change. We adjust and evolve the program based on what’s needed – because care should work for people, not the other way around.”

Contact us to learn more, or explore access at www.hcrs.org/

To access services directly, call your region’s access line: Springfield region, 855-220-9429; Brattleboro region, 855-220-9428; or Hartford Region, 855-220-9430.