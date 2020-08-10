HCRS exceeds facemask campaign goal thanks communities’ response

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, has exceeded its campaign to obtain 1,000 handmade cloth facemasks for staff and clients. As soon as the agency put out a request to the community for homemade masks, offers to provide masks came pouring in.

HCRS received twice the number of masks requested from more than 40 staff and community members. According to George Karabakakis, Ph.D., HCRS CEO, “We especially want to thank the following individuals for their significant donations which made this campaign so successful: Rose Aremburg, Laura Bilodeau, Karen Bruyn, Karen Chandler, Sandra Dadik, Joyce Dicianna, Carol Eastman, Joan Egbert, Joan Elliott, Louise Gabehart, Pat Graves, Ginny Haines, Carol Hanson, Sonja Hurley, Norma Ippolito, Alanna Parker, The Richards Group, Pat Riese, Nancy Robinson, Amy Steinberg, and Hilary Strasburger.”

The cloth facemasks are already being used by staff and clients as needed and are expected to provide the agency’s facemask needs for at least the next six months.

“We’re so thankful for the response from staff and community members who made it possible for us to provide facemasks for our staff and clients,” said Karabakakis. “We’re humbled by the outpouring of support.”