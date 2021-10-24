HCRS announces six lucky winners of Covid-19 vaccine incentives

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental-health agency, announced the winners of their Covid-19 vaccine raffle drawings. In order to help expand Covid-19 vaccines in their local communities, the agency held separate raffle drawings for both community members and staff.

In partnership with Rescue Inc., HCRS hosted two vaccine clinics, three weeks apart, in Brattleboro, Springfield, and Hartford during the month of September. Rescue Inc. administered both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines. Anyone who was fully vaccinated at one of these clinics was automatically entered into a drawing for $500. The three lucky winners of the community vaccine raffle drawings are Jessica Reeves in Brattleboro, Jessie Webster in Springfield, and Denise Lecaroz in Hartford.

Anne Bilodeau, HCRS Chief Human Resources Officer, states, “We are thrilled to have been able to provide the Covid-19 vaccine at our three community clinics in collaboration with Rescue Inc. As a healthcare organization, we take the vaccine seriously and wanted to do our part in making access easy and available with the added bonus of entry into our raffle drawings. Congratulations to each of these winners!”

In addition, to the community drawings, HCRS also drew the names of three staff members who were fully vaccinated as of Sept. 30 for a $1,000 prize. The winning staff members are Karen Whitney, billing specialist in the Springfield office; Lance Cutler, program coordinator of Kindle Farm School in Townshend and Newfane; and Cuyler Cunningham, Children’s Division team leader I in Brattleboro.

According to Bilodeau, “The staff vaccine raffle helped us achieve a staff vaccination rate of more than 90%. We’re pleased to have this level of vaccination across our agency. The greater the number of staff who are vaccinated, the better we are able to support the needs of our clients.”

Each winner received their prize in the form of an e-giftcard to Giftogram, which is redeemable at hundreds of retailers.