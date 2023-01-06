HCRS 2023 Positivity Calendar Fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s second largest, non-profit community mental health agency, announced today the sale of 2023 wall calendars to raise needed funding for food and shelter assistance across southeastern Vermont. The 12-month calendars feature seasonal images with positivity quotes and sayings.

The rate of food insecurity and need for safe shelter spiked during Covid, and thanks in part to the rise of costs, sufficient food and affordable apartments have remained beyond reach for many in our region. Anne Bilodeau, HCRS’ Chief Operating Officer, said, “We wanted to support this critical need in our communities, so we came up with the idea to create and print positivity calendars as a fundraiser.”

HCRS will donate 3/4 of the money from the sale of each calendar to the following organizations: Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction, the Springfield Family Center, Parks Place Resource Center in Bellows Falls, and the Groundworks Collaborative in Brattleboro.

You can view the image for each month as well as purchase the calendar on the agency’s website: www.hcrs.org/blog/hcrs-2023-positivity-calendars-are-available-now. There is a cheap shipping cost for one or two calendars; supplies are limited.

Bilodeau adds, “This fundraiser not only allows us to support our valued community partners and people in need across southeastern Vermont, but the calendars will also bring a feeling of positivity to any space where they are displayed.”

Anyone with questions about the calendar and/or fundraiser, can contact (802) 886-4567 ext. 2191 or email abradeen@hcrs.org for more information.

Bilodeau said, “We hope the community will join us in our effort to support the food and shelter needs of friends and neighbors in our communities.”