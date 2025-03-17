Happy Saint Patrick’s Day

On Saint Patrick’s Day

A joyous sight celebrating

Our hero Saint Patrick today

And Ireland so loved and cherished

Around the world and

The shamrock’s charm a lucky find

A gentle heart and open mind

And the festivities will grow

And we will celebrate our beloved

Hero saint Patrick today

And classical Irish

Music will fill the air

And all the little funny

Irish leprechauns

Are dancing and jumping

Up in the air and the little children

Are having so much fun and the

Banners are waving and little

Children’s faces will glow and

The spirit of the Emerald Isle ignites

In fields of gold where children play

The laugh and share stories today

The streets adorned in vibrant hue

Parades unfolding joy breaks through

As music flows from every band

In rhythm with the steady hand

The Irish pipes and drums a rousing sound

A gathering where love is found

Unified in green attire

Together we ignite the fire

From Vermont to Dublin bay

The streets are filled with merry sound

With laughter and music all around

And celebrating this day with peace and love

May fortune smile upon you from

The heavens high above and

In vibrant hues a festive scene

Irish blessings warm and true

And Saint Patrick’s Day

Memories to cherish forever

So may the love and luck

Of the Irish be with you

All around the world

On this very special and

Loving peaceful day

So God bless you all

And may you all have

A magical and happy

Peaceful Saint Patrick’s Day.

Written by David P. Carroll