Happy Saint Patrick’s Day

On Saint Patrick’s Day
A joyous sight celebrating
Our hero Saint Patrick today
And Ireland so loved and cherished
Around the world and
The shamrock’s charm a lucky find
A gentle heart and open mind
And the festivities will grow
And we will celebrate our beloved
Hero saint Patrick today
And classical Irish
Music will fill the air
And all the little funny
Irish leprechauns
Are dancing and jumping
Up in the air and the little children
Are having so much fun and the
Banners are waving and little
Children’s faces will glow and
The spirit of the Emerald Isle ignites
In fields of gold where children play
The laugh and share stories today
The streets adorned in vibrant hue
Parades unfolding joy breaks through
As music flows from every band
In rhythm with the steady hand
The Irish pipes and drums a rousing sound
A gathering where love is found
Unified in green attire
Together we ignite the fire
From Vermont to Dublin bay
The streets are filled with merry sound
With laughter and music all around
And celebrating this day with peace and love
May fortune smile upon you from
The heavens high above and
In vibrant hues a festive scene
Irish blessings warm and true
And Saint Patrick’s Day
Memories to cherish forever
So may the love and luck
Of the Irish be with you
All around the world
On this very special and
Loving peaceful day
So God bless you all
And may you all have
A magical and happy
Peaceful Saint Patrick’s Day.
Written by David P. Carroll