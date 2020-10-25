Happenings at Senior Solutions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you have questions about early voting and voting in general in Vermont? Senior Solutions interviewed Charlie Degener on Brattleboro Community TV. As the town clerk in Woodstock, he clearly explained the process. We are so lucky in Vermont to have town clerks who are so community spirited and do such a fine job. As Charlie informed us, Vermont ranked number one in the country for performance measures of the election process. You can find the BCTV YouTube video on our website, www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.

Please also check our website for information on the many benefits available for Vermonters who are over 60 or disabled. Our case managers are able to assist aging Vermonters to access benefits and programs in nutrition, wellness, financial assistance, visitor programs, Home Meds evaluation, questions regarding self-neglect, Medicaid, SHIP/Medicare, and more! We are funded through the Older Americans Act and grants so we never have to charge our recipients and clients. Find out how we can help you by contacting our Help Line at 802-885-2669.

It is now Open Enrollment for those who are currently receiving Medicare. It is the opportunity to review your plan and learn how to select a better plan for your needs. Open Enrollment ends Dec. 7 so don’t wait. You may want to learn about new premiums, new coverage options, or have other questions about your plan. Often people don’t realize the ways they can save money on their prescriptions and other plan options. Call the Help Line at 802-885-2669 for a phone appointment.

Senior Solutions has the opportunity to work with so many great organizations. From participating on the National Council on Aging Benefits Enrollment Center grant project with Grafton County, N.H. to volunteering with the Moore Library in Newfane, Vt. on their Community Memory Oral History project, we feel fortunate to connect with wonderful organizations. Our Vet-to-Vet visitor program has helped us meet some truly amazing human beings. Whenever I think that the world is getting indifferent to the needs of so many of us, all I have to do is remember the many volunteers and staff members of Senior Solutions, Senior Centers, Community Care Groups, and other partners like RSVP, SEVCA, COVE, COVER, municipal employees, Police and Fire departments, HCRS, APS, community nurses, VNH, Bayada, Hunger Free Vermont, and the hospitals, and once again the volunteers everywhere. Thank you all for the hard work you perform every day to make life better for other Vermonters in our communities.

A great example of volunteerism is the AmeriCorps VISTA Volunteer Program. We had a member volunteer last year whom we liked very much. Now we have a new AmeriCorps member. Kyle is so dedicated! Relatively new to Senior Solutions, he has jumped in and is working on many projects. His skills and willingness to pitch in on many fronts is a valuable quality. Like other volunteers, his motivation is the desire to make the world a better place. In our situation, it is to help older Vermonters live a healthier and more secure life. We look forward to working with Kyle as he helps to expand our volunteer projects and as he creates other productive programs.